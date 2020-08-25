Photo: Sultan Abubakar visits El-Rufai

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:20 pm
His Eminence, Saad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, during a private visit by the Sultan
His Eminence, Saad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto visited the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Monday, 24 August, 2020;
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Epe Chief Refutes Alleged Monarch’s Removal
Bandit tales by Aminu Bello Masari
El-Rufai goes to law school
NBA vs. Nasir El-Rufai
FG says negative PCR result compulsory for intending travellers to Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC reports 321 new cases, infections total now 52,548
Buratai to troops: Final push against terrorists will be very tough
Kogi guber: Party supporters flood Abuja for Supreme Court judgement
What do you think?