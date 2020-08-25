Photo: Sultan Abubakar visits El-Rufai

Photo: Sultan Abubakar visits El-Rufai

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:20 pm


His Eminence, Saad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, during a private visit by the Sultan

His Eminence, Saad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto visited the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Monday, 24 August, 2020;

 

