The Man Died at 50: Why Soyinka is Not Interested

The Man Died at 50: Why Soyinka is Not Interested

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 3:14 pm


Professor Wole Soyinka and The Man Died

 

Professor Wole Soyinka has requested that the National Executive of the Nigerian Association of Authors (ANA) should put off the commemoration that is being planned for a 50th anniversary of his prison memoirs, THE MAN DIED.

His reasons: “This is only partly due to the current unsettled social conditions caused by the COVID pandemic, still ruthless in its disruption of the literary and other creative lives of numerous colleagues and institutions. Even more pertinent is my conviction that the Association of Nigerian Authors, just emerging from the worst crisis of its existence, requires to devote more time and energy to consolidating, and bringing back all members into a unified fold.”

Below is Soyinka’s statement:

 PRESS STATEMENT ON PLANNED ANNIVERSARY 

OF PRISON MEMOIRS 

For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to confirm that I initiated the request to the National Executive of the Nigerian Association of Authors to put off the commemoration that is being planned for a 50th anniversary of my prison memoirs THE MAN DIED. This is only partly due to the current unsettled social conditions caused by the COVID pandemic, still ruthless in its disruption of the literary and other creative lives of numerous colleagues and institutions. Even more pertinent is my conviction that the Association of Nigerian Authors, just emerging from the worst crisis of its existence, requires to devote more time and energy to consolidating, and bringing back all members into a unified fold. I have been profoundly encouraged by the efforts made by the Advisory Body and other “Elder Pens” of the association. I remain confident that ANA will emerge stronger and steadier than ever before, and resume its peerless contribution to the cultural life of the nation.

 

Wole SOYINKA

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Bianca mourns Igbo killed in Enugu, as IPOB threatens retaliation
    2 hours ago

    Daar Narrows Operational Loss By 36 % Wth 11% Increase In 2019 Earnings
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber poll: Supreme Court rules on Wada’s suit next Monday
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Supreme Court to rule 31st August
    3 hours ago

    Atyap, Fulani and Hausa Communities in Zangon-Kataf commit to peace
    3 hours ago

    Epe Chief Refutes Alleged Monarch’s Removal
    3 hours ago

    Photo: Sultan Abubakar visits El-Rufai
    6 hours ago

    Bandit tales by Aminu Bello Masari