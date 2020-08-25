The Man Died at 50: Why Soyinka is Not Interested

Professor Wole Soyinka has requested that the National Executive of the Nigerian Association of Authors (ANA) should put off the commemoration that is being planned for a 50th anniversary of his prison memoirs, THE MAN DIED.

His reasons: “This is only partly due to the current unsettled social conditions caused by the COVID pandemic, still ruthless in its disruption of the literary and other creative lives of numerous colleagues and institutions. Even more pertinent is my conviction that the Association of Nigerian Authors, just emerging from the worst crisis of its existence, requires to devote more time and energy to consolidating, and bringing back all members into a unified fold.”

Below is Soyinka’s statement:

PRESS STATEMENT ON PLANNED ANNIVERSARY

OF PRISON MEMOIRS

For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to confirm that I initiated the request to the National Executive of the Nigerian Association of Authors to put off the commemoration that is being planned for a 50th anniversary of my prison memoirs THE MAN DIED. This is only partly due to the current unsettled social conditions caused by the COVID pandemic, still ruthless in its disruption of the literary and other creative lives of numerous colleagues and institutions. Even more pertinent is my conviction that the Association of Nigerian Authors, just emerging from the worst crisis of its existence, requires to devote more time and energy to consolidating, and bringing back all members into a unified fold. I have been profoundly encouraged by the efforts made by the Advisory Body and other “Elder Pens” of the association. I remain confident that ANA will emerge stronger and steadier than ever before, and resume its peerless contribution to the cultural life of the nation.

Wole SOYINKA