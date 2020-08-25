Wike doles out Toyota Prado SUVs to members of National Assembly 

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:57 pm


The SUVs doled out by Wike to National Assembly members from Rivers

Wike to Lawmakers:Defend Rivers interest at the National Assembly. 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt


Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has presented  15 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX and TXL to  lawmakers representing the State at the National Assembly while urging them to defend the interest of the State fearlessly.

He, therefore, advised them to resist distraction, remain united and consult the party regularly at a brief ceremony for the presentation of the cars to the lawmakers from Rivers at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor was represented by the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

Governor Wike said the gesture would ease their movement and enable them to discharge their legislative duties effectively.

He urged them to keep faith with the Party so they can collectively recover what was lost at the national during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gift.

He noted that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the state finances, the Governor still saved  funds to provide them vehicles. 


The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon. Dumnamene Deekor commended the Governor’s benevolence.

He said the governor has been consistent in encouraging the federal legislators to protect the interest of Rivers people.

Also speaking, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda assured the governor of their  continued support.

On her part, Hon. Boma Goodhead who represents Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency prayed for greater triumph for the Governor because he has always integrated the National Assembly members in the scheme of things.

In his reaction, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency said they would reciprocate the gesture by representing Rivers people well in Abuja.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr.  Tammy Danagogo said there is healthy synergy between the national lawmakers and the state government.

He said the synergy is made possible  because Governor Wike has remained a  leader who unifies all segments of leaders.

Recall that on August 3, Governor Wike  had similarly gave out 41 Range Rover Discovery Sports Utility Vehicles to judges serving in Rivers State High Court and Customary Courts as well as judges of Rivers origin in federal courts.

