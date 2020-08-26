Barca in new turmoil after Messi request to leave

The development has however deepened the turmoil within the Catalan side, less than two weeks after their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

The source said the club received a burofax from Messi’s lawyers declaring that the player, who has spent his entire career at Barca, wished to leave.

A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

The club subsequently sent Messi a burofax, stating they wanted him to stay and finish his career at Barca, added the source.

A second source added that the burofax Messi’s lawyers sent referred to a clause in the last contract the 33-year-old Argentine signed with the club in 2017.

The clause allowed him to leave for free, a clause that expired on June 10 this year.

Under the terms of the contract which expires in 2021, the only way Messi can leave without the club’s consent is if a rival side pays his release clause of 700 million euros (629.7 million pounds).