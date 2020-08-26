Court remands 2 women for abduction, sale of 4- year- old boy in Rivers

*Orders Police to produce third accused illegally granted bail.

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court has remanded two women in Police custody for the abduction and selling of a 4-year-old old boy allegedly stolen from the mother at Ahaoda LGA of Rivers State on 8th April, 2019.

The two women, 54 years old Fanny Ukoha and 22 years old Precious Samuel, are standing trial on a three- count charge of conspiracy, abduction and child trafficking for selling and taking away four years old, Moses Godbless, from his mother’s food joint said to be close to a brothel in Ahaoda Local Government Area.

Godbless Okpiri, the father of the missing boy said one of the suspects, Precious Samuel, who is well known to his family took three of his children, including the missing child away from their mother at the food joint under the guise of going to buy bread for them since last year and the son is yet to return. The distraught father said when he returned from work, he asked his wife where the children had gone to and upon her explanation, it immediately dawned on him and the mother to go and look for the children. He said the two out of the children were found along Ahaoda roadside waiting for Precious to return and they immediately took hold of them. But the four- year- old is yet to return till date. Lawyer to the parents of the missing child, Sotonye Obulodio Ezekiel, expressed shock that the Police could grant bail to the third suspect, Richard Emefule, who allegedly admitted working with Samuel to sell the 4 -year- old- child despite his confessional statement. According to the lawyer, the Police allegedly granted bail to the accused despite confessing that he had sold ten children in the past in his statement. In response, the judge, Magistrate Amaka Amanze, ordered the police to produce the suspect at the next hearing.

The judge adjourned 15th September 2020.

The Magistrate rejected appeal by the lawyers to the defendants that they are willing to stand trial and therefore denied them bail.