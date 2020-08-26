Covid-19: Nigeria records 252 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed that Nigeria recorded 252 new infections and 3 deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday the 25th of August 2020. This is contained in the agency’s daily update on the disease.

Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra ( 8 ), Edo ( 8 ), Oyo ( 8 ), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activitieshttps://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Our discharges today include 528 community recoveries over the last four weeks reported from Ondo State in line with new case management guidelines.