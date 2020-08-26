EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3:10 pm


Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The suspects are: Sunday Okpe; Taiwo Adelagun; Obarakyo Tega; Fasuyi Oladapo; Mark Adedeji Kuju; Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi; Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed and Aniche Ezenwa Francis.

Others are: Abiodun Godspower Odion; Abiodun ThankGod Omoh; Raji Ayo Sheriff; Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on August 15, 2020 at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki, Lagos State, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their criminal activities.

During the arrest, the suspects, who are allegedly members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and also throwing their laptops into the nearby bush and lagoon.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

