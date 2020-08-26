Gov. Bello rejoices with Predecessor, Wada at 70

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:49 am


Idris Wada: Former governor of Kogi State


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sent a goodwill message to his predecessor Captain Idris Ichalla Wada on the ocasion of his 70th Birthday.
His message as contained in a statement he personally signed reads,

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Kogi State, I heartily felicitate with my predecessor and father, Capt Idris Ichala Wada on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

“It is no doubt a great milestone in the life of any mortal that is privileged to witness his or her 70th birthday anniversary in good health.

“I would like to say that your humble and humane leadership style and your brand of politics without bitterness, remain source of inspiration to many of us today.

“The history of Kogi State will be incomplete without a mention of your contributions to its developments and growth as governor of the Confluence State for four years.

“As you clock 70 years on earth today, I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to keep you in sound health to continue to contribute to the development of our state and country at large.”

