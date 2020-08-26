Kwara gets advisory committee on Community Police

The Governor of Kwara State Akhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee, CPAC. The inauguration took place on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye and made available to newsmen.

The Governor called on everyone to support the initiative in order to make it succeed and rid the State of criminal elements.

“I believe that community policing is an idea that is long due as our country tackles varying security challenges. It focuses more on using intelligence and constant interactions with the community folks to prevent crimes. However, what this means is that the success of this idea lies in everybody seeing security as our collective business,” AbdulRazaq said at the inauguration of the committee in Ilorin, the state capital.

“In February this year, our administration held a multi-stakeholder security dialogue on strengthening the existing security architecture in the state and exploring community initiatives. While recommendations from the dialogue have shaped our approach to security issues, this advisory committee will serve as another platform to engage local communities on matters of safety,” he said.

“Members of this committee are hereby assured of our cooperation and support to make the take off of community policing a huge success in Kwara State. Our security team will constantly engage with the Advisory Committee to strengthen cooperation with the Kwara communities to build mutual trust and create an environment that is hostile to crimes.”

The State Advisory Committee majorly comprises Head of the State Traditional Council (Chairman); the police commissioner (Co-chairman); heads of the various security agencies in the states; heads of Police Community Relations Committee; representatives of each senatorial district; and a representative each of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Kwara State Police Commissioner Kayode Egbetokun urged members of the committee not to put their respective interests above the interest of the committee but provide solutions to criminal activities in the state.

“Let us all be committed to the goal of the committee which is to sit together and find solutions to crime problems in the state,” he said, commending the Governor for his continuous support for the police and other security agencies in the state.

Yunana Babas, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone Eight which comprises Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States, noted that the nation’s security challenges necessitated the inauguration of the advisory committee. He expressed strong confidence that the initiative will achieve it’s purpose and called on citizens to support the wara against crime.