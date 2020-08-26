Kwara Gov: EFCC stopped withdrawal of N4bn from govt acct on eve of handover

Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on Wednesday praised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for helping to stop withdrawal and sharing of the sum of N4 billion by officials of his predecessor at the eve of handover of government in 2019.

The Governor said this while expressed his support to the anti graft agency when the Ilorin zonal head of the EFCC Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, paid him a courtesy bisit.

The Governor noted that the EFCC has offered enormous support to the Kwara State Government in tackling graft and stabilising the government and any hand of fellowship offered to the Commission would be a gesture in the right direction.

” It is a good thing you are here, I thank you for the service you rendered for the Kwara State, humanity and Nigeria as a whole, EFCC is an organisation that must not be allowed to collapse, all the Stakeholders must support the Commission in achieving its mandate as regards the fight against corruption ”

” Your efforts have helped us to stabilise our Government, I recall in May 2019 at the eve of the handing and taking over of Government, when about Four Billion Naira came to the account of the State Government, some corrupt government officials attempted to withdraw the money and share it , but the EFCC prevented them , we appreciate your contributions so far ”

Responding, Oluwasina says the presence of the Commission in Kwara State is to further the war against corruption and mobilise the people against economic and financial crimes

” It’s my pleasure to pay you a Courtesy visit, we felt obliged to pay you the visit and identify with your government. We are here to sensitise the people against economic and financial crimes in the society. The EFCC is here to fish out criminal elements and deal with them according to the provisions of the law”, he said.

Oluwasina reiterated the commitments of the EFCC to the rule of law, saying that ” The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Umar Muhammed has directed that we must act according to the provisions of the law and that is not negotiable, we’ll continue to operate within the provisions of the law”.

He solicited more support from the government and enjoined the people t offer more useful information to the Commission. “We want the people to come out and give us information that will assist the Commission to know the criminal elements in the society “.

He also used the occasion to announce the additional recovery of over One Hundred and Thirty Million( N130, 000, 000) from treasury looters for the State Government.