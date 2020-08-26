NDLEA intercepts 607 cartons with over 11m tramadol tablets

NDLEA intercepts 607 cartons with over 11m tramadol tablets

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:01 am


The seized container of Tramadol

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted another 607 cartons containing 11, 785, 800 tablets loaded with tramadol in Lagos.

A statement by the NDLEA Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, said the Chairman, Muhammad Abdallah, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Police detectives in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State had intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be tramadol and codeine on Aug. 6.

NAN also reports that the investigation further revealed another 40 foot container and the joint examination also revealed 255 cartons of different types of tramadol and other banned medicines on Aug. 19.

Abdallah noted that the interception and investigation was with the assistance and cooperation of the Customs Area Command, Apapa.

“This was discovered in another container number TCNU 9465832 belonging to the same suspect transferred to NDLEA by the Police.

“This is making it 3 containers used to carefully conceal illegally imported tramadol and other medicines to Nigeria,” he said.

Abdallah said that the NDLEA would do everything within its powers to get to the root of the drug trade and enjoined other security agencies to collaborate with the agency in its ongoing investigation.

He observed that the recent discovery of more tramadol using the same route from Pakistan Asia – Hamburg, Europe – Nigeria showed the dynamic system of operation by the drug cartel to beat security operatives.

“This discovery is a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal importation of tramadol into Nigeria.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Falana asks FG to release from Kirikiri drug convicts pardoned by Thailand
    1 hour ago

    Oshoala unlucky as Wolfsburg beat Barca to reach Women’s Champions League final
    1 hour ago

    Before Ali Baba And Okey Bakassi There Was John Chukwu
    1 hour ago

    Trump pardons convicted bank robber amid RNC convention
    1 hour ago

    Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    2 hours ago

    Polio-Free Nigeria: Gates, Dangote, others hail achievement
    2 hours ago

    Barca in new turmoil after Messi request to leave
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Bello rejoices with Predecessor, Wada at 70