Oshoala unlucky as Wolfsburg beat Barca to reach Women’s Champions League final

Oshoala unlucky as Wolfsburg beat Barca to reach Women’s Champions League final

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 8:53 am


Oshoala

Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala was twice unlucky as Wolfsburg ground out a 1-0 win over FC Barcelona Women on Tuesday to reach the Women’s Champions League final for a fifth time.

Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo put the Germans ahead against the run of the play in the 58th minute.

She fired in from close range as Barca, beaten finalists last year, failed to clear the danger.

Barca had 16 attempts on goal but only once managed to test Wolfsburg goalkeeper Friederike Abt, who saved a header from Oshoala in the first half.

The ball had appeared to deflect off the hand of Wolfsburg defender Kathrin Hendrich, but the Spanish side’s appeals for a penalty kick were ignored.

Oshoala headed narrowly over the bar soon after Rolfo’s goal while Spain internationals Mariona Caldentey and Jennifer Hermoso also missed the target.

Wolfsburg saw the game out to book their place in the final on Aug. 30 against either holders Olympique Lyonnais or Paris St-Germain (PSG), who meet on Wednesday.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Falana asks FG to release from Kirikiri drug convicts pardoned by Thailand
    55 mins ago

    NDLEA intercepts 607 cartons with over 11m tramadol tablets
    1 hour ago

    Before Ali Baba And Okey Bakassi There Was John Chukwu
    1 hour ago

    Trump pardons convicted bank robber amid RNC convention
    1 hour ago

    Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    2 hours ago

    Polio-Free Nigeria: Gates, Dangote, others hail achievement
    2 hours ago

    Barca in new turmoil after Messi request to leave
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Bello rejoices with Predecessor, Wada at 70