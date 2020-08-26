Press conference outburst: Fani Kayode apologises

Press conference outburst: Fani Kayode apologises

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:57 am


 

Fani Kayode at the press conference

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation who went ballistic against Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust journalist at a press conference in Calabar, has finally apologised.

On 26 August, he wrote on his Twitter handle: “I met with my advisors & I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar”.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool & using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”
And on his alleged threat against the journalist, he wrote further: “I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years, I have defended & worked with journalists & fought for the right of freedom of expression.
“I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks. I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on.”

