Video: What caused fire outbreak at Access Bank, Lagos

Video: What caused fire outbreak at Access Bank, Lagos

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 11:35 pm


 

 

Fire on Access Bank building

Earlier today, Wednesday 26 August, fire razed a branch of Access Bank on Ademola Adetokunbo in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The cause, according a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), was caused by an oil tanker.

 

-Watch the video here

 

LASEMA revealed: “The oil tanker incident started when a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP caught fire, leaving a car with registration number AKD 234 FA stationed beside it, also completely ravaged by the fire.

“The diesel oil tanker was reported to have been dispensing fuel for the use of generators in the bank premises and as a result caught fire in the process.”

“However, the intervention of the emergency responders; LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA fire and Federal fire was able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises,” LASEMA said.

Access Bank, in a Tweet, wrote that no life was lost

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Ondo 2020: Makinde heads PDP campaign council
    10 mins ago

    Edo, Dilemma of A Godfather
    14 mins ago

    Economic recession: Nigeria’s situation ‘far better than many countries’ – Presidency
    19 mins ago

    All Set For Panafrican MSME Academy Webinar in Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    China shoots missiles into South China Sea in warning to U.S.
    2 hours ago

    Why many youths in Borno are joining insurgents – Gov. Zulum
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan “serial killer”: Why I killed another woman after I escape from police custody
    2 hours ago

    Judiciary: Buhari identifies four areas in need of urgent reform