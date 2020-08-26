Video: What caused fire outbreak at Access Bank, Lagos

Earlier today, Wednesday 26 August, fire razed a branch of Access Bank on Ademola Adetokunbo in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The cause, according a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), was caused by an oil tanker.

-Watch the video here

LASEMA revealed: “The oil tanker incident started when a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP caught fire, leaving a car with registration number AKD 234 FA stationed beside it, also completely ravaged by the fire.

“The diesel oil tanker was reported to have been dispensing fuel for the use of generators in the bank premises and as a result caught fire in the process.”

“However, the intervention of the emergency responders; LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA fire and Federal fire was able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises,” LASEMA said.

Access Bank, in a Tweet, wrote that no life was lost