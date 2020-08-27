Death rumour trails Attah Igala

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Atta Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II, may have joined his ancestors, this magazine gathered in Lokoja on Thursday.

Though official announcement of the passage of the revered traditional ruler from the palace in Idah or the Kogi State Government is still being awaited at the time of this report, information available to this magazine indicated that the number one king in the Confluence State passed on this morning at Nisa Premier Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja. The Atta was said to have been taken to the hospital about three days ago following an undisclosed illness.

While residents of Lokoja have been busy discussing the news of the passage of the Attah since Thursday morning, e there have also been a number of social media posts on the death’s rumour.

A source privy to the development confirmed to this magazine that the remains of the departed royal father may be enroute his domain for certain traditional rites before the death can be announced.