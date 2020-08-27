Death rumour trails Attah Igala

Death rumour trails Attah Igala

Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:56 pm


The Attah Igala, Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The Atta Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II, may have joined his ancestors, this magazine gathered in Lokoja on Thursday.
Though official announcement of the passage of the revered traditional ruler from the palace in Idah or the Kogi State Government is still being awaited at the time of this report, information available to this magazine indicated that the number one king in the Confluence State passed on this morning at Nisa Premier Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja. The Atta was said to have been taken to the hospital about three days ago following an undisclosed illness.
While residents of Lokoja have been busy discussing the news of the passage of the Attah since Thursday morning, e there have also been a number of social media posts on the death’s rumour.
A source privy to the development confirmed to this magazine that the remains of the departed royal father may be enroute his domain for certain traditional rites before the death can be announced.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    How Adesina was re-elected AfDB President and the challenges he faced
    3 hours ago

    ICPC busts vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos, arrests 25
    4 hours ago

    Ex-gov. Ibrahim tasks youths on integrity
    4 hours ago

    35 Years After: Babangida’s Coup Speech and the Contradictions
    5 hours ago

    Digital finance can deliver long-term financing of SDGs – report
    5 hours ago

    Access Bank; Women Financiers – big winners at 2020 African Banker Awards
    5 hours ago

    Fani Kayode’s Needless Outburst: This Is No Time To Keep Quiet
    5 hours ago

    Why I should be re-elected to lead AfDB for another 5 years – Adesina