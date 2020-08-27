Ekiti discovers new tourism site, says Fayemi’s aide

Ojo-Lanre disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He stated that the site was discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin-Ekiti.

He stated: “A new, natural tourism site, which will add to the global wonders in the universe, has been discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin Ekiti.

“The wonder rock, which looks like an amphitheatre is found on Abanijorin Rock, one of the beautiful rocks, which God planted on Iyin-Ekiti landscape.

“It is covered with a rock shelter and harbours a sequentially arranged rock pebbles as seats, capable of accommodating 500 guests or audience during a performance.

“The natural amphitheatre has an entry, an exit, air outlets and a foyer, where guests or audience can stand to have an awesome panoramic view of Ado-Ekiti,” he stated.

Ojo-Lanre further stated that he had led a team of tourism enthusiasts to the site for verification and on the spot assessment.