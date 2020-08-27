Ex-gov. Ibrahim tasks youths on integrity

hiRichard Elesho/ LokojaElder-statesman and former Governor of Kogi State, Alh. Ibrahim Idris, has cautioned Nigerians, especially the youths against acts that can compromise their integrity and future development of the society. He gave the advise recently during an interaction with newsmen.

The Septogenarian expressed concerns about the get rich quick syndrone among youths and those placed in positions of trust. He advised those in authority to eschew selfish interest and embrace selfless service.

Idris urged people either in public office or private transactions to embrace four values if they want to be successful. The values are honesty, hard work. tolerance and forgiveness/ love.

“I believe God has plan for everybody. In whatever situation we find ourselves one must pursue honesty and hard work. Only God can crown our efforts. The youth must know that there is no short cut to success. I believe society will be better when we can practice these values in our undertakings.