Ex-gov. Ibrahim tasks youths on integrity

Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:42 am
The Septogenarian expressed concerns about the get rich quick syndrone among youths and those placed in positions of trust. He advised those in authority to eschew selfish interest and embrace selfless service.
Idris urged people either in public office or private transactions to embrace four values if they want to be successful. The values are honesty, hard work. tolerance and forgiveness/ love.
“I believe God has plan for everybody. In whatever situation we find ourselves one must pursue honesty and hard work. Only God can crown our efforts. The youth must know that there is no short cut to success. I believe society will be better when we can practice these values in our undertakings.
