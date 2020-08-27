Osaka pulls out of tournament to protest racial injustice

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, said in a social media post: “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman”.

Her decision follows protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Osaka had battled back from a set down to defeat Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-2 7-5 and reach the Western & Southern Open semi-finals for the first time.

She trailed 2-0 in the second set, but stepped up her serving and cut down on unforced errors to reel off six straight games.

The final set looked headed for a tiebreaker when Kontaveit rushed out to a 40-15 lead while serving at 5-6.

But fourth seed Osaka fought back and completed the comeback when the Estonian sent a backhand wide on match point.

“For the first set and honestly a couple of games in the second I was just really being down on myself and super negative,” said Osaka.