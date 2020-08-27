Why Bank of Industry won SME Bank of the Year, Deal of the Year Awards

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has been recognized as the SME bank of the year in Africa and also for raising the deal of the year through its €1 billion syndicated loan facility from the international capital market.

The Bank of Industry was given the award at the African Bankers’ Awards ceremony, which was held virtually on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Annual Meeting.

The award event featured financial institutions and projects from all 54 countries in Africa, as well as the international community.

The Awards Committee said the SME Bank of the Year Award was for an “Institution that has considerably catalyzed funding to the private sector in Africa and promoted enterprise development by facilitating credit and funding for SMEs and providing technical assistance; and supporting institutions for growth of SMEs.

“They have done this by expanding SME credit and growing SME support with linkage programmes.”

Receiving the award virtually in his office, the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Kayode Pitan thanked the Award Committee for the recognition and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the vision the bank is currently running with.

He said, “The award is very important to us because it means we are working in line with the President of Nigeria’s plan to have at least 10 million people employed and also support the SMEs to make that possible.

“So, once again we want to thank Mr. President and also thank the Federal and State Governors who are partnering with us to make this possible.

“We also want to thank commercial banks for supporting their customers to access the facilities we provide.

“Through our various programmes, we were able to support over 14,000 youths in 2019; and this year, we are working harder to improve on that achievement.”

The award came days after the Bank promised increased support for SMEs. The Bank’s Chairman Mr. Aliyu Abdulrahman Dikko declared on the sidelines of its 2019 Annual General Meeting that “Our greater emphasis now is really on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; we are all out to support them and going forward, this would be our continued emphasis.”

He said in 2017, lending to SMEs was about N8 billion but in 2019 the bank’s disbursement to SMEs rose to over N56 billion.

In demonstration of its commitment to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, BoI made a total disbursement of N53.0 billion to in 2019, a 56.3% year-on-year increase from N33.9 billion in 2018.

Dikko said to further increase the bank’s capacity to support SMEs, “in the course of 2019, we made significant progress towards improving the size of our loanable funds, leveraging our strategic partnerships in the international market and the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Bank was able to raise €1 billion through syndication by international banks for lending to SMES to create jobs.”

The transaction, which was also recognized yesterday was aimed at improving the capacity of the bank to continue to effectively support Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises (across key sectors) of the Nigerian economy with affordable loans of medium to long-term tenor, alongside moratorium benefits.

African Export-Import Bank, Credit Suisse, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation were the Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters and Book runners of the Syndicated Medium-term Facility.

The investors include the Lead Arrangers, alongside 20 other international financial institutions.

As part of the roadshow, the management team of the Bank of Industry presented its information memorandum to an audience of about 60 potential investors in London in December 2019.

The investors were particularly impressed with the business model and corporate governance structures of the bank.

The transaction was subsequently launched on 15th January 2020 with an initial size of €750 million. Upon closing on 19th February 2020, the deal was oversubscribed by 60%. The deal size was thereafter upsized to a sum of €1 billion.

