NUJ Akwa Ibom to Fani Kayode: “We’ll Not Attend Your Press Conference”

And videos of many instances he abused journalists

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi-Fani Kayode has somehow been declared a persona non grata by the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Akwa Ibom State. Reason: his verbal attack on Charles Eyo, a journalist with Daily Trust in Calabar, Cross River State.

-Watch the video here

According to a directive signed by Comrade Amos Etuk, State Chairman and Comrade Dominic Akpan, State Secretary, “In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit.”

Cross River Was One Out of Many Instances of Fani Kayode’s Attacks on Journalists

What many may have forgotten is that the former minister displayed the same verbal diahroeia against a member of the media in Zamfara and on Zoom recently.

In Zamfara, after another inspectionof projects, Fani Kayode attacked another journalist for asking him asking him a “stupid” and “very insulting” question.

He thundered:“If I had known that this is what you wanted to ask me, I would have asked you not to ask me that kind of stupid question,” he said.

Fani Kayode told the journalist that he had been in politics since 1990; served as a minister twice; been a presidential spokesman for three years and “was brought into politics by Marafan Sokoto, you understand me? Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi…”

He added, “I have been a leading member of the opposition, the resistance over the last five years.

“And a day has not passed that I have not spoken about what I felt was going wrong in this country. That is because that is what opposition is meant to do and is what was done to the PDP by the APC when PDP was in power. You understand me?

“Even for you to repeat that to me is insulting at my level.

“I will speak against Yari free of charge any day, anytime. I am FFK, do you understand me?

“I take on presidents, I don’t take on former governors. He (Yari) is an irritant to me.”

-Watch the video here

Also, Fani-Kayode, in June, stormed out of a Zoom Conversation organised by BEN Television London. Why? When Femi Okutubo, Publisher of Trumpet Media Group, asked him a question, the former Minister called him “stupid!”

-Watch that video here