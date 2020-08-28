Two confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into buildings in Lagos

Two confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into buildings in Lagos

Friday, August 28, 2020 1:56 pm


Residents of two buildings at the popular Opebi street in the Ikeja area of Lagos State were thrown into shock on Friday morning as a helicopter crashed into two buildings in the area.

At least two persons have confirmed dead in the helicopter crash, while reports indicated that four passports have been recovered from the scene by security operatives. It was also gathered that one of the passengers survived the accident.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the remains of two persons confirmed dead in the incident have been taken to the hospital.

LASEMA also said it has activated its resources for emergency operations at the 16A Salvation Opebi Road which it identified as the scene of the crash.

 

