BBNaija shocker: How Tolani Baj, Wathoni and BrightO were evicted

By Nehru Odeh

The fewer the merrier, the cliché goes. But nobody expected that Biggie would come up with this surprise package as Tolani Baj, Wathoni and BrightO became the latest housemates to be evicted from the house.

This came as a shock to many because this is the first time three housemates were evicted at the same time; thus adding to the unpredictable nature, of the reality show. .

As has been the ritual this season, all the housemates were put up for eviction, except Ozo and Nengi, last week’s Head of House and Deputy of House respectively. And when it was eviction time, the housemates were ordered to be on their feet.

Tolani was the first to be evicted and was asked to leave the house immediately, followed by Wathoni and BrightO.

When Tolani was called out, she was visibly shocked because she never expected it as she had never been put for eviction before; but Prince, her closest pal, in the house went and hugged her.

Wathoni was called next and the other housemates took turns to hug her, but BrightO didn’t get that luxury as he had to leave the house immediately.

However, Biggie had pulled a surprise when Ebuka called Bright O, the third evictee. The other housemates were shocked because they never expected three of their colleagues would be evicted on the same day.

The implication of this is that not only does it add to the unpredictable nature of BBNaija Lockdown Season 5, spiced it up and add more fun to it, but it has also put the housemates left in the house on their toes.

They now know that in this zero sum game, their chance of being evicted has increased. It also goes a long way to show that there is no fixed limit as to how many housemates could be evicted at the same time.

The thing now is nobody knows what stunt Biggie would pull next. Meanwhile Tolani Baj has taken to Twitter to express her appreciation or the support her ans gave her while she was in the house. She wrote: Dear Tolanibaj Lovers, I sincerely appreciate your support thus far. In all honesty, we are undeserving of your love and support you gave effortlessly. #BBNaijialockdown2020