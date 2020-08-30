BBNaija: Why Tolani Baj was evicted

Sunday, August 30, 2020 7:53 pm


Tolani Baj: Evicted from Bbnaija Lockdown

By Nehru Odeh
Tolani Baj is the latest housemate to be evicted from BBNaija Lockdown Season 5.
27 year old Tolani, a media personality and YouTuber  who returned to the country in 2018 after pursuing an academic programme in the United Stares is a lady who has good vibes.
She came to Nigeria in 2016 but relocated finally in 2018 to start a career in showbiz. She has worked with many reputable entertainment  companies and hope to start a nongovernmental organization after the reality show.
But one thing that worked against her in the house was that she found it very difficult to mix with the other housemates. So her eviction was only a matter of time.
There was also a time she was locked in a quandary when she was involved in a squarw that had her, Wathoni, and Nengi jostling for Prince’s heart. That indeed could have alienated her from the other housemates and their network of friends.
There was also a time  when a video showing her pleasuring herself went viral. This goes a long way to show how mixing with the other housemates was for her a tall order.
Details later
