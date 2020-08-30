CAMA and Bad Politics

By Jide Ololajulo

The church is founded on the Pentecostal experience and one of the earliest requirements was full disclosure and transparency as well captured in the story of Ananias and Sapphira. When the church in Nigeria has problem with this basic injunction then you know that all isn’t well.

In recent times, we Christians have become the biggest fans of conspiracy theories, coming up with series of (mis)representation and reordering of innovations and policies in our bids to ward off genuine and imagined hangups against the church. Meanwhile the Lord said he had established his church and the gates of hell cannot prevail against it.

Are we now contending for God or we have no trust in His words? Definitely, all the oppositions to CAMA 2020 are less about safeguarding Christianity, and more about crass materialism cloaked in spirituality.

I have watched church leaders who talked about “my church”, “my sweat”, “my investment” on videos. How many of these church leaders dare disclose to their members the names of the church trustees! Why is the Board of Trustees one of the most kept secret in a church?

From the much I have read in the media since the CAMA 2020 Act was signed, I can see two mindsets driving the opposition to the law. The first I have discussed above.

The second is the group that thinks opposition politics means criticising every policy of the ruling government. For this group the CAMA Act is an appropriate ground to advance an anti-Christian agenda of the current administration.

This is bad politics which won’t take the country anywhere.

-Dr. Jide Ololajulo, a public affairs analyst, writes from the University of Ibadan