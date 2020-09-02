Busari out with The Tabloid.net

A former assistant editor with Tribune titles, Tunde Busari, has joined the league of publishers with his The Tabloid.net, a human interest on and offline paper.

Busari said his new venture was informed by his painstaking study of direction to which the media is moving, given the overwhelming influence of technology on the industry.

“I felt a pinch to register my presence in the new media space because the new media space is the new reality of our industry,” he said.

The Osun State-born also said that The Tabloid.net is out to complement the contents of other players with a view to breathing fresh angles to stories.

“Under the sun, there seems to be nothing new again but we are going to continuously make efforts to dig out the old to become new for reading pleasure of our followers without compromising ethics. We shall provide a strong link between the public and public office holders to promote harmonious relationship in the polity. Advertisers of products and services are going to be accorded due respect to reach their clients in any part of the world,” he said.

Busari added that The Tabloid.net is not in competition but in consolidation of the progress made in the industry.

“If we are going to compete with anyone or body at all, the body must be The Tabloid.net.,” he noted.

Busari is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with Bachelor of Arts in History and International Relations.

He served in Delta State Institute of Continuing Education, Umutu.

Worked at Hallmark Newspaper, Ikeja, Lagos, Saturday Tribune, Ibadan, Sunday Punch, Lagos, National Life, Lagos, National Mirror, Lagos, The Nation, Lagos, Newswatch Times, Lagos and Nigerian Tribune, Ibadan until August 6, 2020.

He was installed Baaroyin of Itori, Ogun State, on April 6, 2019. He is married and blessed with children. Busari is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with Bachelor of Arts in History and International Relations.

He served in Delta State Institute of Continuing Education, Umutu.

Worked at Hallmark Newspaper, Ikeja, Lagos, Saturday Tribune, Ibadan, Sunday Punch, Lagos, National Life, Lagos, National Mirror, Lagos, The Nation, Lagos, Newswatch Times, Lagos and Nigerian Tribune, Ibadan until August 6, 2020.

He was installed Baaroyin of Itori, Ogun State, on April 6, 2019. He is married and blessed with children.