IBEDC Commences Service Reflective Tariff

…what it means to electricity distributors and consumers.

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) as part of efforts to deliver excellent service, has commenced the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) from the 1st of September 2020, as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company, Engr. John Ayodele in a statement said the new tariff is commensurate and aligned with the quality and availability of power supply committed to each cluster of customers under the Service Reflective Tariff.

He explained that the review is critical to the provision of more efficient and reliable service to customers, upgrade aging infrastructure and be more responsive to the complaints of the customers.

He said “ the new tariff plan will not only empower us to provide better service, but it will also promote fairness , we therefore appeal for the understanding and cooperation of our esteemed customers as we commence the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff through prompt payment of electricity bills and vending, as we are resolutely committed to delivering improved and better service”

Engr. Ayodele further stated that the tariff review will not affect customers experiencing an average power supply availability of less than 12 -hours per day over a period of one month.

What Service Reflective Tariff Means

Oyebode Fadipe, a corporate communications expert in the sector, explained what it all means.

In his words: The Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) plan is a NERC mandated tariff structure whereby an upward increment in tariffs will result in substantially longer hours of power supply, good quality voltage profile, swifter response to faults clearing and provision of pre-paid meters,” the AEDC spokesperson said.

“The new tariff design proposes an upwardly adjusted tariff for customers who are not averse to paying more to enjoy longer hours of supply, standard voltage profile and faster fault clearance timelines.

“While we keep working at ensuring all classes of customers enjoy improved supply, customers who enjoy less than 12hrs of supply will not be affected by the new tariff plan. Hours of supply to this class of customers will also not be adversely affected by the implementation of the plan.”