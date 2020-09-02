Supreme Court Ruling: Bello returns to Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Three days after the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling confirmed his reelection as Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Wednesday made a triumphal entery into Looking, the State capital. He was ushered into the State by a tumultous crowd of supporters who hailed him all the way.

Clad in white attire, the Governor in a remark at the reception in Lugard House promised to put the State and her citizens first in his policy formulation and Implementation. He assured the people of better days ahead.

He stressed that his administration would continue to emphasise the unity of Kogi State, irrespective of the people’s socioeconomic, political or religious leaning, stating that it was only through a united front that the state would experience true development.

The Governor used the occasion to applaud the resilience and determination of his supporters and APC stalwarts in the state to back his government and promised not to let them down.

He called on the opposition to join hands with his government in its efforts to take Kogi out of its woes, noting that it was only through unity and cooperation that they could move the state forward.

Governor Bello promised to leave the doors of his administration wide open for anyone with bright ideas on how best to move the state to a greater height, adding that he was prepared to do all within his powers to leave the state better than he met it.

He thanked President Muhammodu Buhari and leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the support his administration enjoys from them. He also called for minute silence in memory of the late Atta Igala, Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, who recently passed on.

Bello, who on Monday was declared winner of the Nov. 16th 2020 Governorship poll by the Supreme Court had stayed back in Abuja give room for speculation on the issue.