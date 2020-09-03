House of Kaduna Family: Gov. El-Rufai’s Peace Formula

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, today, 3 September, 2020, received Christian and Muslim leaders. He held a meeting with them in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna. Among those present were: Dr. Ahmad Gumi, Catholic Archbishop Matthew Manoso Ndagoso and other leaders of faith. They were all there for the inauguration of the House of Kaduna Family.

House of Kaduna Family and Its Origin

Southern Kaduna has, for some time now, been a cauldron of violence between adherents of two Abrahamic faiths and two ethnic groups. This raised a lot of narratives in the media. The current crisis started on 5 June 2020, when youths from two villages clashed over farmlands in Zangon-Kataf. Many reprisal attacks followed.

Governor El-Rufai’s Resolve to Have Peace

Security Option

When Governor Nasir El Rufai, in July 2020 read a welcome address to the high-level security meeting which held at the council chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, he said “We answered the decades old demand for a permanent military base by working with the Federal Government to deploy a forward operating base of the Nigerian Army in Kafanchan.

‘’Our government purchased an estate to provide accommodation for a permanent mobile police squadron in the area. Also, deployed in area are troops from Operation Safe Haven and Nigerian Army Special Forces, complemented by two mobile police squadrons.’’

Olive Branch

The best guarantee of peace, according to the Governor that day, “is the willingness of communities to live in peace and harmony, and a resolve to settle differences through exclusively lawful means.’’

As published by prnigeria.com , he mentioned that his administration ‘’established the Kaduna State Peace Commission to engage communities and nudge them towards accord and conciliation as a better alternative to the breaking of bones and the shattering of lives. Like an unwanted virus, the violence has spread to and has necessitated extraordinary measures in four local government areas in southern Kaduna. On our part, we will continue to invest effort in the urgent necessity to create and sustain a constituency for peace by persuading elected officials, traditional rulers and community leaders in the affected areas to live up to their responsibilities, respect diversity and the rule of law.

‘’We have nudged stakeholders in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs on this path and will continue to do so. We have also resolved to address lingering issues from the 1992 crisis in Zangon-Kataf by producing a White Paper on the recommendations made by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and the Reconciliation Committee.’’

He added that so much “unhelpful narrative is being spun, but the priority is to stop the bleeding and encourage communities to live in peace.”