Oct 31 bye-elections: APC candidates emerge

Candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, for 12 bye-elections in eight states scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for 31, October, 2020 are emerging.

The candidates emerged in primaries conducted by Primary Election Committees set up and sent to the various parts of the country by the National Working Committee of the party.

In Lagos, former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru emerged candidate of the APC for the Lagos East Senatorial bye election, scheduled for Oct. 31.

INEC declared the senatorial seat vacant following the death of Sen.Bayo Osinowo on June 15.

Abiru emerged at the party’s primaries conducted across the 72 wards in the five local government areas in the senatorial district. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the council areas that make up the senatorial district are Kosofe,Ibeju- Lekki, Ikorodu, Epe and Somolu. Declaring the results of the primaries, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Chief Returning Officer, said 111,551 party members voted to affirm Abiru’s candidacy. He said the affirmation was necessary as the former bank boss was the only contender for the ticket. “We are here to affirm the nomination of our candidate in the person of Mr Tokunbo Abiru. “As you all know,there was no contest; however, we have done the affirmation starting from the wards,local governments up to the senatorial “The total number of accredited voters, 111,551;total votes cast, 111,551;valid votes, 111,551 and invalid votes, none. None because we did direct primary. “This is to certify that Tokunbo Abiru,having scored the highest total number of votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said. Speaking, state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, commended the process,describing it as transparent and hitch-free. He said the successful adoption of the consensus approach during the primaries showed that the party operated based on understanding and discipline. “The process has been thoroughly and meticulously done in line with the constitution of our party. “In the constitution of APC, we have the two options for selecting our candidates,which are consensus and contest. “So, Lagos APC decided to use the consensus approach and that is proper and constitutional. “We are happy with the outcome and the understanding of our members; it all shows APC is a great party,” he said. Balogun described Abiru as a formidable candidate, saying the party had absolute confidence in him to win the election. He said the party would prepare well for the election to ensure emphatic victory.

APC has also declared Saheed Obafemi as its candidate for the Kosofe Constituency 11 bye-election into Lagos State House of Assembly. Abubakar Masari, representative of APC National Working Committee, announced Obafemi’s candidacy after the primaries at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat, Lagos on Thursday. “I, Abubakar Masari, having certified the process through election and was unopposed, and having won from the wards. “Saheed Obafemi, being the only APC aspirant, has polled 34,012 votes. “I hereby declare Saheed Obafemi winner and returned elected,” he said. Late Tunde Braimoh, until his death, was a member representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos House of Assembly. Braimoh died on July 10, at the age of 60, after a brief illness. The deceased was the Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the House. Speaking on his victory, Obafemi, who was the APC Lagos State Assistant Secretary, urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for him. “I have the capacity, understanding and rudiments in solving the challenges of Kosofe Constituency 11. “I will serve the interest of the electorate if voted into power and advocate for better health and environmental challenges, among others,” he said

He was declared winner by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Imo North, Umar Gana Nguma, at the collation centre in Onuimo Civic Centre. According to Nguma, Araraume scored the highest votes of 22,944 votes while Chidinma Uwajumogu came a distant second with 3,757 votes. Nguma also announced votes scored by other aspirants to include, Mark Uchendu, 1,877; Frank Ibezim, 1,216 and Athan Achonu, 934 votes. Others were, Matthew Omegara, 698; Acho Ihim, 212; Bright Nwachukwu, 126; Eze Okoro, 53 and Uchenna Uchewuba, 51 votes. He disclosed that the number of registered voters was 37, 228 while the number of total votes cast was 32,464. Nguma said the result was a collation of the direct election held in all the wards within the six council areas in the senatorial district. He commended members of the party in the senatorial district for conducting themselves in a most peaceful manner during the exercise. In the same vein, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande, has emerged as the candidate of APC the by-election in Bakura constituency.

The bye-election follows the death of Alhaji Tukur Jekada, member representing Bakura constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Two other aspirants, Alhaji Saidu Danbala and Alhaji Lawal Birnintudu, withdrew from the contest, leaving the former commissioner as the sole candidate.

He was later ratified by delegates as the party’s candidate.

Chairman of the Primary Election Committee appointed by the APC National Working Committee, Umar Lawan, told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that due process was followed during the primaries.

“Four candidates indicated their interest to contest in the primaries but one candidate had been disqualified by the screening committee at National Headquarters.

“We have three candidates qualified to contest in the primaries.

“In line with the constitutional provision of our great party, primaries are done in three ways, either direct, indirect, or consensus.

“We gave the three candidates time to go and diologue with their stakeholders so as to possibly come up with one candidate.

“We are happy two out of the three candidates, Alhaji Saidu Danbala and Alhaji Lawal Birnintudu announced their withdrawal from the primaries.

“I commend them for their sacrifice to ensure peace, unity and success of the party. I also commend the party leadership in the state led by Alhaji Lawal Liman.

“Since our arrival in the state for this assignment, we have met with stakeholders of the party and I thank them for their kind support to move the party forward in the state,” he stated.

He cautioned people of the state against political thuggery, urging them to remain law abiding for peace to reign at all times.

In their separate remarks, Danbala and Birnintudu said they withdrew from the contest to promote peace, unity and development in the party.

They pledged to support the candidate to ensure victory for the APC during the polls.

In his comment, Dankande thanked the two aspirants who stepped down for him and promised to work with them and the entire APC stakeholders in Bakura for the success of the party.

The bye-elections will take place at Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Bayelsa West senatorial district, Nganzai State Constituency in Borno, Bayo State Constituency in Borno, and Cross River North senatorial district.

Others are Obudu State Constituency in Cross River, Imo North senatorial district, Lagos East senatorial district, Kosofe II State Constituency in Lagos, Plateau South senatorial district, Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara, and Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi.