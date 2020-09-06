BBNaija: How Erica was disqualified

By Nehru Odeh

After a tense period following her showdown with fellow housemate, Laycon last night, Erica has been disqualified from the Big Brother Lockdown Season 5.

According to Biggie, she was disqualified for consistently breaking house rules and for disrespecting Big Brother. Biggie also said she consistently went on with her unruly behaviour despite attempts by other housemates to make her stay comfortable. Immediately she was sent packing, Kiddwaya went and hugged her.

Erica’s disqualification is the direct result of the encounter he had with Laycon last night, when she threw caution to the wind and accused Laycon of lying that she tried to kiss him many times.

Erica did not stop there. He called Laycon many unprintable names and threatened to kill him out of the house. Still, Laycon kept his cool.

However, before her disqualification, TheNews in an article had foreseen it when it said she was walking a tight rope. Still, Erica saw her disqualification coming as she had already packed her bags before she was finally disqualified.

Aside from verbally attacking Laycon last night, she went too far when she poured water on Prince’s bed, saying she didn’t want him to sleep close to him.

The Imo state born actress who was raised by her mother and trained in the United Kingdom had been involved in a love triangle with Kiddwaya and Laycon.

While she showed her soft spot to Kiddwaya, son of a billionaire father from Benue, she felt Kiddwaya never showed her true love, that all what he was about was sex talks. She accused Kiddwaya of not standing up for her and defending her several times. However Kiddwaya said hr was only interested in making Erica his friend and not his lover.

Laycon, on the other hand, tried all means to win her love, but Erica kept saying she wasn’t attracted to him physically but mentally. But Laycon wanted more than that.

What happened last night was not just the culmination of Erica’s rollercoaster stay in the house, but also the last straw that broke the camel’s back. Her disqualification was only a matter of time. She once said in an interview that her parents made some mistake, and that was why she was raised by her mother. And now the mistake she made last night has earned her disqualification.

Details later.