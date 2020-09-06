Yes, I’m now APC member, Jimoh Ibrahim confirms as he supports Akeredolu

…his political party adventures

Has he defected or has he not? That was the question on the lips of political analysts in the past weeks. Now, Jimoh Ibrahim, the business mogul, has confirmed his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as he made personal appearance at Saturday’s mega rally in support of the APC candidate for the October 10 governorship poll, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In 2003, Jimoh Ibrahim wanted to become the governor of Ondo State on the platform of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). It did not work. That time, he was close to General Muhammadu Buahri who wanted to contest for the Presidency with the same party ticket.

At a point, Ibrahim joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He then remained inactive for a long time, until now when he declared support for Akeredolu.

Ibrahim, who hitherto had pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, confirmed his earlier declaration for the APC when he was offered the microphone to speak to the crowd at the rally in support of the party.

Ibrahim, while speaking, confirmed that Akeredolu has done well, saying that he has the confidence that he would do better in his second term.

Ibrahim, who prayed that the election would be a success for the APC, said he has no regrets coming into the party at this stage.

The businessman had earlier donated about 50 vehicles to the campaign organisation of Akeredolu.