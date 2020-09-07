LASACO to hold AGM on 15 September 

LASACO Assurance PLC, one of the leading insurance underwriters in the country, will, on Tuesday, 15th September, 2020, hold its 40th Annual General Meeting In Lagos.

At the meeting, the company will, among other businesses, place its Account and Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December, 2019 before its shareholders for scrutiny and approval.

The meeting, which is the first since the company celebrated its 40th birthday, will also be used to re-elect some Directors as well as declare dividends to shareholders.

Lasaco Assurance PLC, which moved into its new ultra-modern office complex on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, in December last year, has, according to its press statement, contributed immensely to the growth of insurance business through its professional handling of indemnification of its clients, prompt claim settlement and other services that have made them stand tall in the industry.

About LASACO

LASACO Assurance Plc is, as published on its website, a composite insurance and financial services company incorporated on 20th of December 1979 under the Companies Decree of 1968. The Company, then known as Lagos State Assurance Company Limited obtained License as an Insurer on 7th July 1980 and commenced business operations on 1st of August 1980. With the vast opportunities presented by increased capitalization for business expansion and growth, LASACO became a Public Liability Company in 1991 when its Shares were admitted for the first time to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) through listing by Introduction. Now in its third decade, LASACO has grown considerably in size, business coverage, profits, capital base and assets with its operations spanning all classes of the Insurance and Special Risks business, high impact financial services and Real Estate. The Company’s businesses are conducted through a network of thirteen regional and branch offices spread across Nigeria, administered by well qualified, experienced and dedicated personnel.

Following our successful recapitalization in 2007, the Company’s total assets increased to N9, 897,073,000 with a combined authorized Group Share Capital in excess of N 6.5 billion and a paid-up share capital of N3.6 billion. LASACO’s business portfolio currently includes leadership and significant share of key Federal and State Governments Insurance businesses, multinational and private companies underwriting businesses in major sectors of the economy, from heavy Engineering, and Construction, Banking and Finance, Manufacturing Agriculture, Tourism, Life Covers to the high-tech capital intensive, special risks areas of Oil and Gas, and Aerospace. LASACO’s business interests also include Real Estate, and through its various non-core business investments. The Company also holds Shares in many blue chip enterprises.