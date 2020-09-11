Again, Serena’s bid for record 24th Grand Slam singles title halted

Again, Serena’s bid for record 24th Grand Slam singles title halted

Friday, September 11, 2020 9:48 am


Serena Williams

Victoria Azarenka defeated third seed Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The loss denied Serena the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

Azarenka  will now face Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Azarenka said her mental game had been crucial in beating the 38-year-old Williams, who needed a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped in the third set due to Achilles trouble.

“I have been working on finding a calm mind and keep the body going,” the Belarusian said in an on-court interview.

“She dug me in a big hole in the first set. I needed to find energy to climb out of the hole and it wasn’t easy.”

Six-times U.S. Open champion Williams came out firing winners from all sides of the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

While Azarenka struggled with her serve, committing four double-faults in the first set and winning just six of 15 first-serve points.

She also had 10 unforced errors and appeared increasingly frustrated, with a mic catching her muttering a pair of expletives at herself before Williams took a 4-1 lead.

Williams wrapped up the opening set in little more than half an hour.

But Azarenka seized momentum in the second frame, breaking the third seed’s serve with a pair of backhand winners from the baseline to take a 3-2 lead.

Playing her first Grand Slam semi-final in seven years, Azarenka got the better of Williams in some explosive exchanges of power-hitting while her serve also saw major improvement.

The 31-year-old took the set to force a decider after winning nearly 75 percent of her first-serve points and committing just one unforced error.

The twice Australian Open champion kept up the pressure in the third.

She looked to be in a deep meditative state as Williams had her ankle taped, not even reacting as an insect landed on the bridge of her nose as she waited to resume the match.

Azarenka then sealed her place in the final with an ace.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Fire incident not a setback to Ondo guber poll – NEC
    13 hours ago

    Kwara Governor Visits Sports Minister, Immortalizes Rashidi Yekini
    13 hours ago

    Executive, Legislature, Party Consultative Forum Holds Maiden Meeting  
    15 hours ago

    “Access Bank remains committed to creating value for shareholders” – Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank
    15 hours ago

    Tribute: Celebrating Bola Ige at 90
    18 hours ago

    Man caught with 2,886 ATM cards hidden inside noodles at Lagos Airport
    2 days ago

    The Impact of Covid-19 Regulations on Human Rights and Rule of Law in Nigeria
    2 days ago

    Ecobank Digital Series: Education Stakeholders Advocate More Private Sector Participation