Boboski, the suspected kidnapper, is dead!

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Boboski, the nabbed most wanted suspected kidnapper, armed robber, murderer, whose real name is Honest Diigbara, has died from the bullet wounds few hours after he was paraded at Rivers State Police Command headquarters,Port Harcourt today.

Boboski and his second in Command who were obviously groaning in pains while they were being paraded were drenched in own blood as a result of woound sustained from Police bullet.

The notorious gang Leader became lifeless in the presence of journalists and Police officers while they were paraded

The Kidnap kingpin who had been on the Police Watch list and declared wanted by the State Government with a Bounty of 30 million Naira placed on him by Governor Nyesom Wike was, as we reported today on this platform earlier today, arrested at the early hours of today 12 September 2020, in a sting Operation of the Command with the assistance of a local security outfit in the area.

‘The notorious kidnapper, cultist and Leader of the Greenlanders’ Cult gang in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State, Honest Digbara aka “Boboski” was arrested alive after rounds of gun battle with Police.

According to the Police Commissioner CP Joseph Mukan,”He was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai Local Government Area , where he was herbinating with his gang of killers.

“On sighting the Police they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive.”

In press Statement personally signed by the CP Joseph Mukan, the Commission of Police enumerated some his criminal atrocities said “Among the dastardly acts carried out by them, include:

The kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was kidnapped and killed after collecting ransom, kidnap and killing of the DCO, Afam,SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom,

killing of a Soldier and a Personnel of NSCDC at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year.

“Others include:The Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo who they kidnapped and collected ransom of 7million Naira,the killing of two Police Officers attached to the Federal Highway. They were killed and their rifles taken at Botem, Ogoniland”.

The Command used the opportunity to urge the people of the State to continue to remain steadfast and trust in the ability of the Police to protect their lives and property ,while warning criminals to repent, relocate or face the full weight of the law.

The arrest of Boboski today is a milestone for the Command and Victory for the Ogoni people, Rivers and Nigeria at large.”‘