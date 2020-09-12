Edo Governorship Election: IGP Deploys 1 AIG, 8 CPs

…Bars Security Aides from accompanying VIPs and Political appointees on Election Day

… Oba Ewuare 11 of Benin Sets to Make Peace

In line with efforts at ensuring apt coordination of security arrangements towards a hitch-free election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State slated to hold on 19 September 2020, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to supervise the general security arrangement for the election in the State. He will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector General in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja and eight Commissioners of Police.

The DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State.

Other senior Police Officers similarly involved (in election monitoring and evaluation) include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi. CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces. The other four (4) CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State. They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and Political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day. The IGP warns that anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded.

The IGP also charges officers and men on election duties in the State to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections. He calls on members of the public particularly politicians, gubernatorial candidates and other relevant stakeholders in the State to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the patriotic task of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.

Also, Oba Ewuare 11 of Benin Sets to Make Peace

According to our Benin correspondent, the campaign has also witnessed the usual hitting up of the system, as the party members had almost turned the political stage to a theater of war. Both sides have at various times claimed violent attacks on their members.

Disturbed about the ugly incident, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll, conveyed a meeting of leaders of the major parties and their candidates, where he read the riot act, so to say, to the gladiators. He urged them to tell their footsoldiers to stop the shooting and violence, even as he charged them to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan’s humility in defeat.

In his words: “I want to ask the political actors in Edo State, why are you all doing this? The office is four years, why do you want lives to be lost? Why are you arming thugs? At the end of the day the thugs keep those guns with them.

“Tell your boys to ceasefire, enough is enough. Life will be here after election. Even if you don’t win, God has something better for you,” the reverd Monarch said.

A group that goes by the name, Concerned Elite Citizens of United Ogbe, warned that it emphatically rejects in its entirety, the tendency to lock two Benin sons in a game of death.

The group of retired professionals in a statement signed by Engr. Iziengbe Eghomwan, Peter Obobaifo and four others, said: “We the Benin proudly fought the British in defense as proud warriors. But, having to war against ourselves at the instance of people from within and outside Edo state is an insult to our collective wisdom.”

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned all stakeholders in the election to comply with laid-down electoral guidelines and to ensure that the peace of the state is in no way disturbed.

Although names of 14 political parties will appear on the ballot paper, come 19 September, analysts are nonetheless of the opinion that the real contest is between incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. They noted that candidates of the other parties who do not have structures spread across the state like APC and PDP, are either testing their popularity or adding to their CV. Either way, they are there to add to the number, as some of them have either openly or tacitly endorsed candidates of either the PDP or APC.