Flood destroy houses in Jebba

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Thousands of persons living in Jebba, Moro Local Government of Kwara State have become homeless. The destitutes were created after a massive flood either washed away or destroyed their homes during a heavy downpour.

In recent times, Jebba and environs have experienced increased rainfall and flooding. The people who have been displaced and have nowhere to stay have cried for help and called on government at all levels to come to their aid.

The Nigerian Meteorological agency, NIMET had issued flood alerts warning people to vacate flood plains in the affected states. The states include Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Jigawa, Edo, Delta and Rivers

The Deputy House Leader of Kwara State House of Assembly who also represents Lanwa/Ejidongari constituency, Hon. John Olanrewaju Bello was among public officials who have visited the flooded area in Jebba. He sympathized with the victims and assured them of Government intervention.

Olanrewaju said he was certain the governor of the state; Mallam Abdulrahma Abdurasaq would soon come to the rescue of the victims.

He noted that plans are underway by the state government to evacuate the victims from the affected areas to a safe abode pending the time heavy downpour will cease.

Also in company of the lawmaker is the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, led by Mrs. Adaranbori who urged the people to always clear the waterways and keep their drainages clean always in a bid to prevent future occurrence.