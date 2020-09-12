Rivers: At last, Boboski, wanted suspected cult leader, kidnapper, in Police net!

*Information about Boboski’s activities and background



*Declared wanted by Governor Wike with N30 million bounty last year.

*Allegedly Kidnapped collects ransom and kills victims including soldiers, policemen, lawyers even after collecting ransom.

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There have been jubilations in some parts of Ogoniland in Rivers State as the news filtered in that the State Police Command has arrested one of the most wanted suspected kidnappers, armed robbers murders, Honest Diigbara, who for a long has been known for terrorizing Rivers State, especially Ogoniland.

The notorious gang leader who had been on the Police Watch list and declared wanted by the State Government with a bounty of N30million placed on him by Governor Nyesom Wike was arrested at the early hours of Saturday, 12 September 2020, in a sting operation of the command with the assistance of a local security outfit.

Boboski was arrested along with his second in Command with some wounds, which he might have sustained during the gun duel.

According to the Police Commissioner CP Joseph Mukan, “He was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai Local Government Area , where he was herbinating with his gang of killers.

“On sighting the Police they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive.”

In press Statement personally signed by the Joseph Mukan, the Commission of Police, he enumerated some his criminal atrocities, “Among the dastardly acts carried out by them, include:

The kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was kidnapped and killed after collecting ransom, kidnap and killing of the DCO, Afam,SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom,

killing of a Soldier and a Personnel of NSCDC at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year.

“Others include:The Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo who they kidnapped and collected ransom of 7million Naira,the killing of two Police Officers attached to the Federal Highway. They were killed and their rifles taken at Botem, Ogoniland”.

The Command used the opportunity to urge the people of the State to continue to remain steadfast and trust in the ability of the Police to protect their lives and property ,while warning criminals to repent, relocate or face the full weight of the law.

The arrest of Boboski today is a milestone for the Command and Victory for the Ogoni people, Rivers and Nigeria at large”.

Facts on Boboski and his activities

Kent Gbor, said Boboski’s initial interest was, as reported by Punch, to protect his community, Nwebiera, from a neighbouring community that was a torn in its flesh. He added that the man, in his early 30s, “deviated from the defence of his people and took to violent crimes. Gbor noted that even major political parties in the state were comfortable enlisting Boboski to achieve some clandestine motives.”

Gbor said, “It was the communal clash between two communities that forced him into cultism. Barako community was oppressing Nwebiera community some years back. Our (Nwebiera) schools were destroyed then and we had no primary school. He stood and defended his community. He became popular on issues related to guns.

“Again, due to his ability to target and shoot well and also his strength, cultists integrated him into cultism. This happened between 2010 and 2011. His ability was known and politicians use him. There was a time the state All Progressives Congress used him and after that, the Peoples Democratic Party used him. When he is in one group, the opposing group is always afraid.”

The newspaper added that a native of Nwebiera, said the young militant was not only known as a notorious cultist in the community, adding at a point, he became a strong member of the Greenlander Cult group, funded by his late boss, Menele, from B-Dere in Gokana LGA.

“Most people only know him by his nickname. The name is Boboski. I don’t know his background; I only know him as a cultist. He broke out from Solo Ndigbara group; they formed what they called Greenlanders, funded by the late Menele from B-Dere. Boboski was 2-I-C (second in command) to the late Menelee that was killed in Gio by soldiers.

“Like I said, we know him as a notorious cultist and nothing more. He is one of the major mercenaries in the communal clash between Lewe and Bomu in Gokana. He used to be hired by one of the communities. Apart from supplying most of the guns, he also took part in the shooting. I don’t know how rich he was compared to the late Menele,” the indigene, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of attack by Boboski’s men, added.

Also, Goddy from Gokana, alleged that apart from oil theft, Boboski was, as the newspaper put it, “also into armed robbery, adding that the cult leader became a community warlord and turned his attention into illegal oil bunkering, armed robbery and other crimes. The source added that Boboski buried his late mother sometime in 2018 and afterwards surrendered to an amnesty brokered by a Reverend Father, Don Aadum, but later returned to his past ways.”

“Boboski branded himself that name. His name is Bobo Lenyie. It is the name his parents christened him. He is the leader of Greenlander in Gokana. They have been terrorising the area for months now. When they want something and they don’t get it, they terrorise everyone openly. When they try to force their rivals to join them and they refuse, they shoot and kill and brag about it.

“His father died long ago, but he buried his mother sometime last year (2018) and at a point, he surrendered to God after one Reverend Father Don Aadum gave them amnesty and he was among those who submitted arms to the government and was helping the Army to arrest other criminals in the area that were fomenting trouble. But along the line, he went back to his criminal ways,” Goddy said.