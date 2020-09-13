Turning the other cheek: Between Pastor David Ibiyeomie and Pope John Paul 11



…critics ask: does Ibiyeomie read in the Bible about turning the other cheek?

When David Ibiyeomie, founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, mounted the dais and poured curses on controversial personality, Daddy Freeze, for abusing Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel, critics were angry. They wondered why Ibiyeomie turned God’s altar to a promontory of imprecation.

In the words of Ibiyeomie, “I cannot be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born.

“I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

One of the areas that critics referred to in the Bible is about forgiveness. That is Matthew 5:38-40: “You have heard that it was said, Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth. But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well.”

Also, Jesus says in Matthew 5:44: “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

Trouble started when Daddy Freeze attacked Oyedepo on Instagram for preaching that women should submit to their husbands, claiming that the Bishop misquoted the Bible.

Susan Eyo Honesty culled a post from Marshall Enudi on how Pope John Paul forgave the man, Ali Agca, that wanted to kill him. In fact, he pressed for the release of his assailant from prison, a disposition that helped to convert Agca to Christianity.

The story is entitled:

LET’S PRACTISE WHAT WE PREACH.

The attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II took place on Wednesday, 13 May 1981, in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The Pope was shot and wounded by Mehmet Ali Ağca while he was entering the square. The Pope was struck four times and suffered severe blood loss. Ağca was apprehended immediately and later sentenced to life in prison by an Italian court. The Pope later forgave Ağca for the assassination attempt. He was pardoned by Italian president Carlo Azeglio Ciampi at the Pope’s request and was deported to Turkey in June 2000.

The assailant requested to be at the Vatican to witness the burial of the Pope he tried to kill who later became his mentor.

This is what true Christianity is all about,it is not about standing on the alter and raining curses on people who disagrees with pastors.”