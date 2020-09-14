UI VC Race: 18 candidates jostle to head Premier University

UI VC Race: 18 candidates jostle to head Premier University

Monday, September 14, 2020 8:10 am


University of Ibadan

By Ibukun Emiola

No fewer than 18 candidates are in the race to fill the vacant office of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ibadan (UI) come Dec. 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Sunday that the candidates who are all professors have begun campaigning to members of the Premier University community to gain acceptance.

Those in the race are Profs. Kolapo Hamzat, Rasak Kalilu, Kayode Adebowale, Oladele Layiwola, Anthony Onifade, Emiola Olapade-Olaopa and Babatunde Adeleke.

Others are Profs Olusegun Ademowo, Clement Kolawole, Temitope Alonge, Raji Oyelade, Babatunde Salako, Adeyinka Aderinto, Ebenezer Farombi, Raheem Lawal and Hakeem Fawehinmi among others.

According to some members of the community, who pleaded anonymity, the process of appointing a new VC has been compromised by some of the nefarious allegations and counter-allegation.

Mrs Morenike Afolabi, Deputy Registrar Senate, Admission and Affiliated Institution, in a memo, said nine professors submitted their nomination forms for Senate Representatives on the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board for the appointment of the VC with a single tenure of five years.

NAN reports that two of the nine, who expressed interest would be elected as Senate Representatives by Sept. 21, via a zoom platform by members of the UI community.

The two candidates, who emerged as the elected Senate Representatives would then select one of them to become the new VC on Sept. 23.

The two Senate Representatives will join the Chairman of Council and two other council members (External), making five people that will select the VC from the screened candidates.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Thiem claims first Grand Slam title after thrilling fightback in U.S. Open
    Muhammad-Bande presiding at the opening session of the 74th GA. 2 hours ago

    What COVID-19 has taught us – UNGA President
    2 hours ago

    Muhammad-Bande successfully served at most trying time – Guterres
    3 hours ago

    Analysis: Why the demand for creation of Okun State is still alive
    8 hours ago

    Family of Osinbajo’s late escort rider gets 3-bedroom bungalow, his Gui community 24 classrooms
    9 hours ago

    Professor Ayobami Akinwale: Exit of a Thrilling Thespian
    9 hours ago

    Deregulation: NNPC to Support Deployment of Compressed Natural Gas Facilities
    10 hours ago

    The Water Resource Bill