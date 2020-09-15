Governorship debate indicates APC is ready to take Edo higher – Ganduje

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, has said that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is ready to take Edo state to higher levels.

Ganduje who is Chairman of APC gubernatorial election council in Edo State, stated this on Tuesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, in reaction to governorship debate between candidate of the PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He noted that the performance of the candidate of the APC, indicated that the party’s campaign is issued-based.

According to him, “What transpired at the gubernatorial debate, organised by Channels television and other stakeholders, between our governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and PDP’s candidate Godwin Obaseki, shows that, ours is issue-based process.

“In all the areas discussed during the debate, it appears to all that our great party, APC is ready to take Edo state to higher levels. Our programmes in the areas of security, education, health and all other areas show that our party is determined to better the living condition of Edo people.”

“Looking at the trend and manner at which the debate went on, it appears to all that APC is in top gear and determined to win the Saturday election.”

The Kano state governor assured Edo people that the APC gubernatorial Candidate will “save them from the clutches of underdevelopment and retardation.”