On Total’s N150M  basketball sponsorship: Minister Comments Total

…Tips D’ Tigers, D’Tigress for Laurels in Tokyo

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended Total E&P Nigeria Ltd for their commitment towards the Development of Basketball as well as the Youth.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday during the signing of the Memorandum of understanding between the Nigeria Baskeball Federation and Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Dare said he was impressed by the support of the company, even as he urged other companies and individuals to emulate Total.

In his words: ” The signing of this MOU demonstrates once again the goodwill and corporate social responsibility of Total E&P Nigeria in identifying with basketball development in our country. I sincerely thank the Management of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd for sponsorship of the National Division 1&2 Men’s Basketball Leagues, which indicates a clear commitment in the development of the sports of Basketball in Nigeria. The present Board of the Nigerian Basketball Federation under the leadership of Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida has made Nigeria proud with great achievements at both National and international levels. I must comnend the board of the Nigerian Basketball Federation for putting Nigeria as a leading Basketball nation in Africa and showing commitment towards continuously bringing out the best in the players and also ensuring some level of consistency in their international performance. I urge the board to continue in order to bring more laurels to Nigeria, exemplified by the fact that for the first time in the history of Basketball, Nigeria has qualified both the male and female National Teams for the forthcoming Olympic Games scheduled to hold in Japan next year. I’m confident that Nigeria would do well at the Olympics next year. For now, basketball is my number sport”

Speaking at the event, The Managing Director of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd Mr. Mike Sangster said the company was committed to basketball and youth development in Nigeria, hence the sponsorship of the National leagues. He announced a N150 Million five- year sponsorship.

In the same vein, President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida said” I want to sincerely thank you for your unrelenting support towards the development of Basketball. Your support has put us in the right pedestal to get our players and technical crew to the right place. You have really removed alot of burden from the Federations through your relentless efforts to reposition sports”

Kida assured that the sponsorship would outlive his tenure” Whether i win the next election or not, this sponsorship would be completely handed over to whoever becomes the next President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation. This is not about me or anyone, but the total development of Nigerian Basketball and our youth”

This is not the first time that Total would be supporting sports.

In December last year, Total supported two non-governmental organisations with N1million each during a Golf Tournament. The NGOs were Paroche Outreach Foundation that campaigned against abuse of mind bending substances and did “post-rehabilitation care for those struggling with any kind of addiction.” The other is the Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre, an NGO which, according to a Sun report, was set up by foreign women married to Nigerians providing educational materials for the visually impaired primary, secondary and tertiary students.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr Mike Sangster, said his organisation, according to the same report, was committed to supporting sports and using the same to promote charity in Nigeria. He said that at the 2019 Total Charity Golf Tournament held at Ikoyi Club 1938, where two Non-Governmental Organisations were given cheques of N1 million each to support their programmes.

“He commended the participants in the tournament, noting that the event was for Golf competition and a platform to raise money for charity as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by the company to support the disadvantaged in Nigeria.”