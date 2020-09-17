‘A Promised Land’, Obama’s Memoir for Release in November

Barack Obama, former President of the United States, will release his much expected memoir, “A Promised Land,” in November, shortly after the election, his publisher, Penguin Random House, announced on Thursday. This is according to a report by New York Times.

The 768-page book, will, as contained in the report, be the first of two volumes, “this one encompassing parts of his early political life, his presidential campaign in 2008 and ending with the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. It will be released around the world on Nov. 17 in 25 languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Czech, Finnish and Vietnamese.”

The newspaper went further: “Demand for the book is expected to be extraordinary, and Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has ordered a first printing for the U.S. edition of 3 million copies. To accommodate such an enormous order, Crown plans to print about 1 million of those books in Germany and has arranged for three ships, outfitted with 112 shipping containers, to bring those copies to the United States.

Mr. Obama and Michelle Obama sold their memoirs to Crown as a package deal for a record-smashing $65 million. So far, it doesn’t look like they overpaid. Mrs. Obama’s book, “Becoming,” has sold more than 8.1 million units in the United States and Canada since it was published in the fall of 2018. Mr. Obama’s book took longer. He started writing shortly after leaving office, working on it at home in Washington, D.C., while traveling, and on Martha’s Vineyard this summer.”

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Mr. Obama said in a statement. “I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still.”

Credit: New York Times