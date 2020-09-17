Edo election: Parties in last minute rallies

…police operatives stranded over accommodation

By Jethro Ibileke

With less than 48 hours to the commencement of the Edo state governorship election, the two major political parties participating in the election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are in last minute campaign.

Members and supporters of the parties are seen at various areas of the Benin metropolis using various methods to canvas for votes from the electorate.

Methods used in their last minute campaign include house-to-house campaign, use of public address system mounted on open vehicles and distribution of party flyers.

According to INEC guidelines, all campaigns for the gubernatorial election ceases by 12 midnight today.

Meanwhile, several hundreds of police operatives deployed for the monitoring of the election are obseevsd stranded in Benin, over non availability of accommodation.

Many of the operatives were seen loitering around the command headquarters and some other police divisions.

Recall that about 31 thousand police operatives and about 1e thousand operatives of the NSCDC, have been deployed to the state by the police high command for the election.

It was observed that most hotels in the city, especially the GRA area where the command headquarters is located, have been fully booked as at Wednesday morning.