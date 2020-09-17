Ministry pays for Oshonaike surgery

Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:29 pm


Nigerian Table Tennis Star Funke Oshinaike smiling again after undergoing tooth surgery

• Tennis star thanks Minister

After months of going through agonising pains due to a tooth tumour, Nigerian Table tennis Queen, Funke Oshonaike, can smile again following the intervention of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, who footed part of the bill for the surgery.

Oshonaike had appealed for financial assistance from the Minister to enable her undergo the surgery , saying she had exhausted her purse on previous procedures.

In a message sent to the Minister , Oshonaike said ” Thank you very much my Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare for your love and care. I have never been shown so much love and care by any Minister of sports in Nigeria. I am so overwhelmed with joy. I will never forget your kind gesture sir. Thanks for what you have done for me . I almost gave up, I was so scared because they told me I could lose all my teeth if the surgery was not done on time. I went through alot of pains in the Olympic qualifiers. I was scared I may not even qualify. Thanks be to God Almighty I not only qualified, but the surgery was successful . May God meet you at the point of your needs for what you are doing for Nigerian Sports.”

The Minister had said the welfare of Athletes whether active or retired remains the focal point of the Ministry’s policy.

 

