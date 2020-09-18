EdoDecides: We’ll enforce compliance with Covid-19 protocols- INEC

Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

Less than 12 hours to the Edo State Governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reiterated its commitment to observing all Covid-19 protocols during the polls.

The INEC National Commissioner of voters education, Mr Festus Okoye gave the assurance on a sensitisation programme monitored on Channels Television Friday night. He emphasised that all voters must use face or nose masks before they are allowed into the polling unit for voting.

Okoye explained that as voters arrive the polling units wearing face masks, they will be subjected to temperature check with infrared thermometer. He said further that two layers of queueing (outer and inner) will be maintained to enhance compliance with socio distancing rules.

Okoye said accreditation and voting will simultaneously start at 8.30 in the morning. He also assured that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised once they are on the queue by 2.00 pm. He however warned that anyone who arrived after the 2 O’clock time will not be allowed to vote.

The INEC Commissioner noted that the commission remains mindful of the Coronavirus disease pandemic and is determined to guide against anything that can trigger more public health challenges