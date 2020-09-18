#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki assures of safety

#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki assures of safety

Friday, September 18, 2020 11:07 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured citizens of the state of their safety during and after the state Governorship election holding on Saturday. He therefore encouraged eligible voters to come out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice.
Obaseki gave the assurance Friday night during a statewide broadcast on radio and television.
He said security agencies have fully been mobilised for the exercise and urged citizens to come out and perform the all important Civic duty without fear.
In the same broadcast Obaseki reminded voters about the imperative of maintaining social distancing and obeying every safety protocols associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State Johnson Kokumo has also reassueed citizens of their safety during the election. He warned citizen not to disobey the restrictions of movement which comes into effect from 12 midnight on Friday night till 6pm on Saturday.
“Every citizens, no matter their status and how highly placed must obey the restriction order. We will not tolerate any action that can be a threat to public peace and safety.”
