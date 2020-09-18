EdoDecides2020: PDP alleges restriction of Wike’s movement in Benin

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national campaign council for the Edo governorship election. Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodinma of Kano and Imo States, in that order are also in the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, PDP has cried foul that Wike’s movement had been restricted by the Police in such a way that his hotel is somewhat suffering what is like the siege of Troy or Samaria!

As contained in a statement signed by Akawor Desmond, chairman of Rivers PDP,

“The attention of the entire People of Rivers State has been drawn to the siege laid at the Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.

“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

“And in a breach of the pledge they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“May I on behalf of entire Rivers People warn that we shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor.”

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, also made the same allegation.

Chidi Nwafor, police public relations officer in Rivers, was quoted by The Cable that he did “not have information on the issue.”

