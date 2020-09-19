BBNaija: Will Ozo be disqualified come Sunday?

By Nehru Odeh

BBNaija housemate, Ozo took his much-talked-about show of love for Nengi in the house a notch higher last night. But that was Janus-faced because no one can tell what would be the consequence of that singular action.

However that drama not only kept fans who were glued to their television watching to see what Ozo was up to, awake through the night, it has also kept tongues wagging and triggered a huge debate on social media whether that bravado was enough to earn him a third strike

Ozo, who has never hidden his love for Nengi, though locked in a love triangle with her and Dorathy, stayed with Nengi late into the night.

This created palpable tension within the house so much so that the other housemates were worried about the mess Ozo was getting himself into. Surprisingly, the housemates put up a show of love and comradeship when they sent Vee several times to ask Ozo to leave the longue. Before then the housemates had never demonstrated such love for any of their colleagues.

Ozo’s action made many anxious, with some pleading that he should leave the lounge before he broke one of the house rules, while others prayed he should stay the night so that Biggie can disqualify him.

Ozo wasn’t supposed to stay the night with Nengi at the Head of House lounge. One of the house rules forbids visitors from staying the night at the lounge.

Though many are comparing Ozo’s action with Erica’s, which earned her a strike, the difference is that Erica slept at the lounge, but Ozo didn’t. So I don’t think he has broken any house rule, and that is not enough to him another strike.

However, Ozo is walking a tight rope, as he alongside Dorathy, Trikytee and Laycon are on the eviction list. Will Ozo be evicted come Sunday night ? Your guess is as good as mine.