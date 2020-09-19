#EdoDecides2020: Audu commends INEC, voters

#EdoDecides2020: Audu commends INEC, voters

Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:34 pm


Audu voting

By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy governorship candidate of three All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gani Audu, has commended the lndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of Edo state election.
Audu who gave the commendation after casting his ballot at his polling unit in ward 7, unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West local government area, also commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct.
He described the turn-out of voters as massive and the first of its kind in the history of elections in Aviele.
He said there is no doubt in his mind that the APC will win the election because the state is an APC state.
“You can see, Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that we will win this election, APC will win this election at the end of the day. No doubt at all.
“You will see the result after 5pm today.
“The process is okay, I just came, used the Card Reader, accreditation was done and I voted, very simple.
“The turn out is massive. In fact, I am seeing the turn out in this for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turn out is massive and it is fine,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    S/Leone: Tackling Covid-19 Head On- Rtd Brigadier Kelly Conteh, NACOVERC Boss
    49 mins ago

    S/Leone: Our Covid Response Plan in the Agricultural Sector –Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
    56 mins ago

    S/Leone: How we sustain smooth Trade during Covid-19 –Minister of Trade and Industry
    1 hour ago

    Sierra Leone: We Have Developed an Infrastructural Game Plan –Dr. Tambi
    1 hour ago

    Bank of Sierra Leone Governor: “We have restored International Confidence on the economy amidst Covid”
    2 hours ago

    Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning
    2 hours ago

    EdoDecides2020: Drama as Obaseki ransacks journalist’s cars at Polling Unit
    2 hours ago

    EdoDecides2020/Photos: As Obaseki votes in Benin, social distancing not observed