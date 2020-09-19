EdoDecides2020: Drama as Obaseki ransacks journalist’s cars at Polling Unit

EdoDecides2020: Drama as Obaseki ransacks journalist’s cars at Polling Unit

Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:44 pm


Obaseki supervising the searching of cars. Photos: Ayo Efunla

Obaseki supervising the searching of cars.jpg

One of the journalists

Obaseki casting his vote

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Drama occurred at Emokpae Model Primary on Mission Road, Ward 4, Oredo LGA where Governor Godwin Obaseki voted.

The Governor after voting on his way out turned back to search some vehicles packed in the premises if they are not conveying any incriminating materials.

Obaseki supervise the searching and one of the cars belonging to Kaftan Media carrying loads of reporters covering the election was ransacked.

One of Kaftan correspondent said despite showing they were on elections duty, the governor ordered the search of the vehicles but nothing was found.

The Governor alongside his wife left the venue at about 12noon amidst large crowds who broke social distancing rules

